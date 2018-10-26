Col Ballroom in Davenport closes today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- More than 100 years after opening, Davenport's historic Col Ballroom is closing its doors for good.

The live music venue planned its final event for Friday, October 26, "Soul Fest 2018." For its final hurrah, local funk bands were expected to play, Soul Storm, Smooth Groove, Funktastic 5 and 10 of Soul.

The venue's owner, Leigh Macias Reitz, previously told News 8 that she couldn't keep up with expenses. She bought it back in 2015 when the Quad Cities Mexican American Organization was selling it. Three years later, she said it costs too much to book acts and too few people buy tickets.

Click here for tickets to the venue's final show. They cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door.