Coach at Princeton High School charged with criminal sexual assault

PRINCETON, Illinois -- A Princeton High School coach was charged with criminal sexual assault, accused of having a relationship with a minor.

According to the Princeton Police Department, 27-year-old Brik Wedekind was charged on Friday, October 26.

Wedekind was involved in what police called a "sexual relationship" with a student-athlete, said the police statement.

According to the Illinois High School Association, Wedekind was a girls softball coach.

A warrant was issued for Wedekind's arrest and he posted a cash bond of $70,000/10%, police said.

He was due in court on November 14 at 1:15 p.m.