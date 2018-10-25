Why police in the QC aren’t shaving their beards

Several law enforcement agencies are taking part in a “No Shave November” fundraiser.

The fundraiser, called “The Battle of the Beards” will include 12 agencies raising money for Tudi’s Tribe and Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities, according to a statement from Crime Stoppers.

As they raise funds for local charities, the 12 agencies are also competing against the opposite side of the river, said the statement. The competition “pits Iowa Law Enforcement against Illinois Law Enforcement to determine which side of the river can grow the best beards.”

Throughout the month, the departments will be selling shirts at $30 apiece to raise money for the fundraiser. Click here to buy a shirt. Shirts will be available between October 25 and November 1.

A ceremony is set for the end of November with a commencement of beards as well as individual and department awards. They will also present a chuck to Tudi’s Tribe and Gilda’s Club.

The following departments are participating: Davenport Police, Bettendorf Police, Scott County Sheriff’s, LeClaire Police, Rock Island Police, Rock Island County Sheriff’s, Milan Police, Moline Police, East Moline Police, Silvis Police, Coal Valley Police, and Augustana Campus Police.