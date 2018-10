COAL VALLEY, Illinois– Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, Coal Valley firefighters and police responded to reports that a vehicle had run into a Coal Valley church. St. Maria Goretti Church is located on the 200 block of 22nd Avenue in Coal Valley.

No one has been taken to the hospital, but there is significant damage to the church and truck.

This is a developing story, and more details may become available.