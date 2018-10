× Sycamore street to close for fundraiser

MUSCATINE, IA,– Sycamore Street will be closed for The “Rockin’ on Sycamore Street Dance”

The area between Mississippi Drive and 2nd Street will be closed to traffic from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, for the fundraising event “Rockin’ on Sycamore Street Dance”.

The fundraiser will be held from 6-10 p.m. in front of the Medical Arts Building (Barks Chiropractic). Admission is free.