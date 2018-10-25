× Rock Island federal courthouse deemed ‘uninhabitable’

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The federal courthouse in Rock Island has been deemed “uninhabitable,” forcing sessions to be held across the river at the courthouse in Davenport.

Flooding, mold and “harmful air quality” has led to the courthouse’s unusable state, according to Chief U.S. District Judge James Shadid.

“These conditions are adversely affecting the health of employees and the public,” said Shadid.

Shadid said that court operations were being moved to the courthouse in Davenport, which is in another district.

However, according to his statement dated September 26, 2018 for criminal trials to be conducted in another district the defendant has to agree.