Riverside Park to reopen

MUSCATINE, IA,- Muscatine’s Riverside Park will reopen to traffic October 26, 2018.

According to Richard Klimes, Muscatine Director of the Parks & Recreation Department, Department of Public Works crews were busy along Harbor Drive (Dick O’Brien Parkway) the last two days removing debris from floodwaters and cleaning Harbor Drive in preparation of the reopening.

The Muscatine Fire Department has also been involved in washing down the parking and street areas.

Parks & Recreation has been cleaning buildings, walkways, and trails of mud and other debris from the October 2018 flood that crested on Oct. 13 at 20.7 feet, which Parks and Rec says is almost five feet above flood stage.

They say access to the new boat ramp in the upriver end of the park will also be available starting Friday.