× QC River Bandits have a new General Manager

DAVENPORT, IA, – The Quad Cities River Bandits have announced that General Manager Andrew Chesser is leaving to pursue opportunities outside of baseball come November.

According to the Bandits, Chesser intends to pursue these opportunities in southern California.

Jacqueline Holm, who was the Assistant General Manager, has now been promoted to General Manager and will take over the management of the team’s front office.

Chesser spent seven seasons with the River Bandits after joining the club in 2012. He initially served as Assistant General Manager before being promoted to General Manager following the 2013 season.

During his time as GM, the River Bandits won several local and national awards, These include:

“Best Minor League Ballpark in America (USA Today), Minor League Baseball’s Golden Bobblehead Award, No. 1 Minor League Sports Market by Sports Business Journal, and the Organization of the Year Award from Ballpark Digest.”

“It is a bittersweet day for the River Bandits and everyone who has enjoyed baseball at Modern Woodmen Park,”- River Bandits owner Dave Heller.

“Jacqueline knows this community well, having worked here for the past three years, and, between the Bandits and the Quad City Storm, it’s exciting to see the Quad Cities leading the way in having smart, talented women rise up to take leadership positions with their respective teams. I hope everyone will welcome Jacqueline into her new position.”-Dave Heller.

According to the press release, Holm joined the River Bandits in January, 2016, and was soon promoted to Assistant General Manager.

The River Bandits, are a Class-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, they open their 2019 season on Thursday, April 4 by hosting the Burlington Bees at 6:35 p.m. Visit www.riverbandits.com or fans can follow the River Bandits on social media for ticket information, team news, and more.