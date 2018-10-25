Muscatine Community School District looks to consolidate preschools at Colorado Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Colorado Elementary School currently has students in kindergarten through fifth grade. But, starting next year Colorado may become just for preschool students.

Come next fall the Muscatine Community School District is looking to consolidate all five of its preschool classes into one building.

And all eyes are on Colorado.

“Each kind of thing we are looking of doing kind of pieces to a puzzle,” says Assistant Superintendent, Mike McGrory. “So, by moving our preschool sections out of our elementary schools that opens up enough area.”

Enough area to keep sixth grade classes in the elementary schools rather than the middle schools.

Student enrollment in Muscatine has fallen. There’s now 300 fewer students than just three years ago.

“For us it’s declining birthrates that’s the main reason,” says McGrory. “With the declining enrollment by making these changes it’s going to help with our long-term financial stability.”

Muscatine says these changes can be made without cutting any positions. But, it would mean some schools, like Colorado, will never be the same.

“There’s definitely been a mourning period for us but all in all we think it’s a good choice,” says Colorado Principal, Gretchen Price.

The Muscatine Community School District will vote on these changes next month. If these changes are approved they will be put into effect next fall. Students currently at Colorado could be moved to Grant, Madison, and other surrounding schools.