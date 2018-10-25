× Lotto ticket sold in East Moline wins $200,000

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A lottery ticket that was sold at a grocery store turned out to be worth $200,000.

No, it wasn’t a Mega Millions ticket.

Related: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Davenport

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Jewel-Osco at 107 Avenue of the Cities, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in the Wednesday, October 24 drawing.

The numbers were 01 – 05 – 20 – 22 – 38.

The store will get a $2,000 prize for selling the winning ticket.