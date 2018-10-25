× Find out when the better coverage for showers will roll on through this weekend

Gray skies will be common in the days ahead as well as a few light showers. Any chance we see tonight will not only be spotty but mainly south of the Quad Cities. Amounts that we do see will be enough to dampen the pavement.

The coverage both Friday and Saturday still appears to isolated, so not everyone will see that chance. Both days temperatures will range between the low and mid 50s.

By Sunday morning is when the better coverage of showers will roll on through before drying out later that day. Add a stiff breeze at times and temperatures will have a tough go reaching the 50 degree mark.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

