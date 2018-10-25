Federal drug investigation leads to 17 arrests, 3 charges in western Illinois

MACOMB, Illinois — A multi-county, federal investigation has led to 17 arrests over the span of six months. Of these arrests, three men have been indicted.

According to a press release on the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, these three men were charged on Oct. 24 with distributing meth: Levi J. Sloan, 23, of Bushnell, Illinois; Donald E. Graham, 48, of Bushnell, Illinois; and James A. Newman of Dallas City, Illinois.

These men are part of a list of 17 people arrested in relation to the investigation. The release states more federal charges are expected over the next several months.

Police are also still looking for two women, according to the release. Heather M. Gillette-Oyler, 34, of Bushnell and Mamie K. Wojtkiewicz, 30, of Bushnell are still wanted as a part of the operation.

The release stated the arrests were part of a drug investigation called “Operation Iced Out,” which was run by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized more than two pounds of meth and several firearms, according to the press release.

The half-year-long investigation covered seven counties: McDonough, Knox, Warren Henderson, Mercer, Fulton and Hancock, according to the release. Investigators learned that approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine was distributed in these counties each month.