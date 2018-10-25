A few scattered showers to end the week

We’ve enjoyed several sunnier days lately and now it appears the sunshine will be taking a bit of a break as a more active pattern begins to settle in for the weekend.

Leftover moisture combined with a weak disturbance from former Hurricane Willa will try and work northward Thursday afternoon. A lot of dry air exists in the Quad Cities region which will work in our favor by delaying rain chances until early Friday morning. Instead, a thick layer of cloud cover is likely to persist through the upcoming weekend.

As the atmosphere begins to saturate and moisture increases this weekend, a few scattered rain showers will be possible as early as Friday evening. The best chance for these showers will be for areas south of I-80. Saturday holds the driest day of the weekend with clouds continuing as we are in-between weather systems. By Sunday a stronger disturbance with some better moisture attached to it will drive more widespread showers for the late morning and afternoon hours. Rains will remain light, generally under a tenth of an inch.

Models are beginning to hint at a significantly colder pattern that may arrive during the first week of November. This pattern will initially bring us warmer temperatures to start the month, but just a few days later some of the coldest temperatures of the season look likely. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

