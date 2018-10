Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE, Iowa -- With 6.2 acres of corn maze, pumpkin patch and other interactive fun, Pride of the Wapsi is a great place to spend some time this fall. It's also great for flying thanks to their Storm Track 8 corn maze design!

Click here to watch more of "8 in the Air."

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here