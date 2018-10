Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Every year for the past nine years, River Action, Inc. hosts Floatzilla at Potter Lake in Sunset Marina. Participants in the event come from all over the country in an attempt to break the world record for largest raft. They do this by linking together while on various water craft.

River Action, Inc. is a non-for-profit group that works toward cleaning up the Mississippi River and advocating for the environment.

