Moline invites community to Avenue of the Cities improvement workshop

MOLINE, Illinois — The City of Moline is looking to improve Avenue of the Cities, and they’re inviting the community to help.

Residents are invited to a public workshop on Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Moline Public Library, according to a press release by Moline City Planner Jeff Anderson. The workshop is designed to get input from the community about way to improve Avenue of the Cities.

A proposal from Illinois Department of Transportation called the “Avenue of the Cities Corridor Plan” says a primary theme of this effort is to shift focus from moving vehicles to connecting people and places.

“Transportation enhancements should include multi-modal transportation improvements and development-related initiatives pertaining to the enhancement of local transit, circulation and parking, pedestrian and bicycle facilities,” the proposal states.

The public workshop will include activities designed to generate ideas as well as refreshments, according to the release. It will run from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Residents are invited to stop in any time and bring their families.