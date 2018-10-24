Income tax hotly debated throughout Illinois state races

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Illinois- The controversy over a graduated income tax could set Republicans and Democrats apart before the General Election Tuesday, November 6.

We had a Special Edition of Breakfast With...Illinois State House Candidate Joan Padilla, a Democrat from Sterling, Wednesday, October 24 on Good Morning Quad Cities. We were at Smoked on 3rd Barbecue Bistro & Catering.

Padilla is running in the 71st state house district, covering parts of Rock Island, Whiteside, and Carroll Counties. Padilla supports Democratic Governor's Candidate J.B. Pritzker and his plan to replace the state's flat-rate income tax with a graduated plan, making wealthier taxpayers pay more. She says people are already moving to neighboring states like Iowa, and a higher tax for the wealthy won't make the problem worse.

"I believe when our people know that we're actually going to invest in them through education, through social services, public safety, those types of things, and we expand our economy with helping small business, they'll put down their roots and stay," Padilla said Wednesday.

Padilla says she believes the state can come to a 'fair bracket system,' so that people from lower and middle class backgrounds can get more of a break.

We'll ask Padilla's opponent how she feels about a graduated tax, when we have another Special Edition Breakfast With...State House Representative Tony McCombie Thursday, October 25 on Good Morning Quad Cities. We'll be at the Kountry Kettle in Savanna. Our coverage starts at 5 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities.

