FBI and Muscatine Police fight against cyber attack against city public buildings

MUSCATINE-- In Muscatine it’s the warning sign outside of Musser Library that’s turning some people away.

“It basically says you can’t use the internet and we have no wifi,” says Library Director, Pam Collins.

A ransomware virus attacked the city’s entire computer system leaving the library and many of the city departments without most of its technology.

Kevin Jenison, Communications Manager for Muscatine says the FBI, Cyber Crime Init and the Muscatine Police Department are trying to find out who is responsible and if public information was compromised.

Meanwhile departments like the police and fire departments have been restored but others like the library, wifi is still down and every computer is out of service.

“We have one computer now, that’s been up since yesterday afternoon and we use it to check in and check out but that is the only computer that we have,” says Collins.

The city says the virus only affects its computers not the county’s.

The virus won’t impact the upcoming elections.