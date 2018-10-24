× Every States Most Googled Halloween search terms

USA- CenturyLink has finished a study of what Americans are googling this Halloween season. Some of them may surprise you!

Using Google Trends to look at top search queries near the spooky holiday last year, we can now see what every state wants to know come October 31.

Check the map below to see what your state has been searching…

Here are some interesting facts from CenturyLink

Illinois may be Googling “razor blade in candy” due to a previous incident in 2012 where an Illinois man found a razor blade in his daughter’s Halloween candy

Five states—Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, and Vermont are searching “What is Halloween?” the most.

Three states are searching if Halloween is a satanic holiday, these states being, Georgia, Ohio, and Virginia.

Each State’s Most Googled Question

Alabama

Halloween Makeup

Alaska

Sexy Halloween Costume

Arizona

Halloween Makeup

Arkansas

What is Halloween?

California

Best Halloween Pranks

Colorado

Best Halloween Candy

Connecticut

Halloween Party

Delaware

Couples Costume Ideas

District of Columbia

Halloween Pick Up Lines

Florida

Halloween Party

Georgia

Is Halloween Satanic?

Hawaii

Cat Makeup

Idaho

Pumpkin Carving Ideas

Illinois

Razor Blade in Candy

Indiana

Witching Hour

Iowa

What is Halloween?

Kansas

Halloween Party

Kentucky

Baby Costume Ideas

Louisiana

Halloween Party

Maine

Couples Costume Ideas

Maryland

Halloween Party

Massachusetts

Best Halloween Candy

Michigan

What Time Does Trick or Treat Start?

Minnesota

Sugar-Free Candy

Mississippi

Halloween Makeup

Missouri

What is Halloween?

Montana

Ouija Board

Nebraska

Cat Makeup

Nevada

Sugar-Free Candy

New Hampshire

Devil Makeup

New Jersey

Curfew

New Mexico

Halloween Makeup

New York

Halloween Party

North Carolina

What Time Does Trick or Treat Start?

North Dakota

Couples Costume Ideas

Ohio

Is Halloween Satanic?

Oklahoma

Sugar-Free Candy

Oregon

Sugar-Free Candy

Pennsylvania

Razor Blade in Candy

Rhode Island

Halloween Makeup

South Carolina

Halloween Pick Up Lines

South Dakota

Halloween Memes

Tennessee

What is Halloween?

Texas

Halloween Party

Utah

Halloween Makeup

Vermont

What is Halloween?

Virginia

Is Halloween Satanic?

Washington

Pumpkin Carving Ideas

West Virginia

How to TP

Wisconsin

Pumpkin Carving Ideas

Wyoming

Pumpkin Carving Ideas

