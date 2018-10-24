Every States Most Googled Halloween search terms
USA- CenturyLink has finished a study of what Americans are googling this Halloween season. Some of them may surprise you!
Using Google Trends to look at top search queries near the spooky holiday last year, we can now see what every state wants to know come October 31.
Check the map below to see what your state has been searching…
Here are some interesting facts from CenturyLink
- Illinois may be Googling “razor blade in candy” due to a previous incident in 2012 where an Illinois man found a razor blade in his daughter’s Halloween candy
- Five states—Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, and Vermont are searching “What is Halloween?” the most.
- Three states are searching if Halloween is a satanic holiday, these states being, Georgia, Ohio, and Virginia.
Each State’s Most Googled Question
Alabama
Halloween Makeup
Alaska
Sexy Halloween Costume
Arizona
Halloween Makeup
Arkansas
What is Halloween?
California
Best Halloween Pranks
Colorado
Best Halloween Candy
Connecticut
Halloween Party
Delaware
Couples Costume Ideas
District of Columbia
Halloween Pick Up Lines
Florida
Halloween Party
Georgia
Is Halloween Satanic?
Hawaii
Cat Makeup
Idaho
Pumpkin Carving Ideas
Illinois
Razor Blade in Candy
Indiana
Witching Hour
Iowa
What is Halloween?
Kansas
Halloween Party
Kentucky
Baby Costume Ideas
Louisiana
Halloween Party
Maine
Couples Costume Ideas
Maryland
Halloween Party
Massachusetts
Best Halloween Candy
Michigan
What Time Does Trick or Treat Start?
Minnesota
Sugar-Free Candy
Mississippi
Halloween Makeup
Missouri
What is Halloween?
Montana
Ouija Board
Nebraska
Cat Makeup
Nevada
Sugar-Free Candy
New Hampshire
Devil Makeup
New Jersey
Curfew
New Mexico
Halloween Makeup
New York
Halloween Party
North Carolina
What Time Does Trick or Treat Start?
North Dakota
Couples Costume Ideas
Ohio
Is Halloween Satanic?
Oklahoma
Sugar-Free Candy
Oregon
Sugar-Free Candy
Pennsylvania
Razor Blade in Candy
Rhode Island
Halloween Makeup
South Carolina
Halloween Pick Up Lines
South Dakota
Halloween Memes
Tennessee
What is Halloween?
Texas
Halloween Party
Utah
Halloween Makeup
Vermont
What is Halloween?
Virginia
Is Halloween Satanic?
Washington
Pumpkin Carving Ideas
West Virginia
How to TP
Wisconsin
Pumpkin Carving Ideas
Wyoming
Pumpkin Carving Ideas
According to CenturyLink:
“The CenturyLinkQuote data team curated a list of common Halloween topics, including some of the top Halloween-related search queries in 2017. They input those queries into Google Trends to get a state-by-state breakdown of search volume around each topic. The data was restricted to searches that occurred between October 30 and 31, 2017, so that the results would be indicative of what each state is Googling specifically on Halloween.”