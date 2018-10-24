The Quad Cities is no doubt proud of Chasson Randle. But 1 Rock Island restaurant is putting their money where their mouth is. PeeWee's has team with the former Rock Island standout to create the Chasson Randle burger. The burger, which features bacon, eggs, barbeque sauce, fries and much more will also help raise money for charity.
Chasson Randle burger set to debut at PeeWee’s
-
Chasson Randle host annual basketball tournament
-
Randle signs with Wizards as his 2nd annual camp kicks off
-
Price continues path of Rocky guards to D1 level
-
Illinois has over $2.8 billion to give away in unclaimed money
-
Rock Island County feels confident in election security
-
-
Rock Island men’s shelter seeing more people needing a free meal
-
Rocky, Moline hold contest to raise the most books during football game
-
Group searching for private company to buy RICO courthouse before demolition
-
QComm 911 Center on track to meet end of year deadline
-
UPDATE: RICO Board will spend more than $1 million on county records
-
-
Preparation for 2020 census is starting now
-
Rock Island church looks to rebuild after roof caves in
-
RICO Board set to vote on fate of courthouse tonight