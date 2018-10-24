Chasson Randle burger set to debut at PeeWee’s

Posted 8:03 pm, October 24, 2018, by

The Quad Cities is no doubt proud of Chasson Randle.  But 1 Rock Island restaurant is putting their money where their mouth is.   PeeWee's has team with the former Rock Island standout to create the Chasson Randle burger.  The burger, which features bacon, eggs, barbeque sauce, fries and much more will also help raise money for charity.