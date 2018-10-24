All the best and spookiest Halloween yard decorations in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES- Halloween is just around the corner on the 31st, which means its time for the annual

WQAD Best and Spookiest Halloween House in the Quad Cities

Feel free to send us photos of your Halloween set up! Submit them with the big red button at the bottom of this article or message them to us on Facebook or send them in an email to news@wqad.com with all the information of where it was taken and who it belongs to.

A few days before Halloween (the 29th) we will take the best submissions and open voting for YOU to decide which is the best and spookiest yard in the Quad Cities! (and the rest of Illinois and Iowa)

In the meantime here’s, a few photos we’ve already received to give you an idea.

WQAD will be adding to this post all of October so check back often for spooky set-ups and to see if yours made the list!