A bit gray in the days ahead… Find out when shower chances return

Bright autumn skies has prevailed for another day as temperatures are approaching the mid to upper 50s. Fair skies this evening will slowly be clouding up later tonight into tomorrow as a weak disturbance slides in from the west. Not as frosty overnight as lows will only drop in the upper 30s before temperatures reach the lower 50s come Thursday.

Rain chances will hold off on Thursday before a lonely sprinkle or shower possibly sneaks in on Friday. That takes us to the weekend and even though I see a shower both Saturday and Sunday its really Sunday with the much better coverage. I see more dry hours on Saturday than I see on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

