× $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Although someone in South Carolina walked away from the Mega Millions jackpot as a billionaire, someone in the Quad Cities is now a millionaire.

According to the Iowa Lottery, four tickets in Iowa were one number away from matching the jackpot. Three won $10,000 prizes and one player in Davenport got a $1 million prize.

The ticket matched the first five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball. It was sold at Hy-Vee Gas, 3850 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

The winning numbers were: 05, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball was 05.

More than 106,000 lottery players in Iowa won prizes in the drawing.

Related: Ticket sold in South Carolina wins record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot