× TaxSlayer Center seeking 2018 Christmas tree donation

MOLINE, Illinois — It’s only October, but compared to last year, the TaxSlayer Center is late in decorating for Christmas.

That’s why the company is seeking donations for their 2018 Christmas tree, which will be stationed in the arena’s circle drive throughout the holiday season.

A statement from the TaxSlayer Center said the center will pay for the removal and transportation of the tree. The tree donator will also get four complimentary tickets to a Quad City Storm Regular Season hockey game.

Last year, the former iWireless Center put up their tree on Oct. 11. The statement from the TaxSlayer center came this year on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Related: Christmas in October, the iWireless Center tree arrives

The statement notes the tree should range in height from 20-40 feet and be available for removal now through the week of November 5th. Trees not chosen for this year will be added to a list for future years.

Anyone who wants to have their tree on display can contact Kevin Snodgrass by emailing ksnodgrass@taxslayercenter.com with the subject line, “2018 Christmas Tree Donation,” or by calling (309) 277-1379.