Substance Abuse Council receives grant to help recovering addicts in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- The Area Substance Abuse Council, a substance abuse prevention and treatment center, received a $410,000 grant. The grant is for four years. The council will receive $410,000 the first year, and $400,000 the next three years.

The Area Substance Abuse Council is one of Iowa’s largest substance use disorder treatment providers. The council serves five counties in eastern Iowa, including Clinton County.

Gabe Gluba, director of Clinton/Jackson Clinical Services for ASAC, said the grant money will be used to assist with child care, mental health assistance, or professional clothing for jobs. Gluba also said 80% of addicts they see are addicted to methamphetamine.