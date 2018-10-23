Substance Abuse Council receives grant to help recovering addicts in Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa  --  The Area Substance Abuse Council, a substance abuse prevention and treatment center, received a $410,000 grant. The grant is for four years. The council will receive $410,000 the first year, and $400,000 the next three years.

The Area Substance Abuse Council is one of Iowa’s largest substance use disorder treatment providers. The council serves five counties in eastern Iowa, including Clinton County.

The grant was given by the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration. It will be used to help recovering addicts who are transitioning out of the program's two halfway houses,  King House for men and Hightower Place for women. Hightower place serves 14 women and their children. King House serves 10 men. Both programs are in Clinton.

Gabe Gluba, director of Clinton/Jackson Clinical Services for ASAC, said the grant money will be used to assist with child care, mental health assistance, or professional clothing for jobs. Gluba also said 80% of addicts they see are addicted to methamphetamine.

"Providing for children on $12 an hour, while paying $700 a month on rent plus utilities is hard," Hightower Place Counselor Susan Wolever said. "This will help with some of that."

They hope to begin implementing grant money into programs by January 2019.