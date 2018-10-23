× Routine traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting, police chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A routine traffic stop turned into an officer-involved shooting and then led to a police chase, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on October 23.

According to the Scott County Sheriff, an officer shot at a driver after pulling them over on Brady Street near the Menards in Davenport.

After the shooting, the suspect drove off and a police chase began.

The chase ended near the Kwik Star at the intersection of Kimberly and Division Streets in Davenport.

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody and is at an area hospital, but they are unsure of the suspect’s condition.

Police say no officers were injured during the incident.

Davenport Police are now taking over the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. WQAD News 8 has a crew on the scene, and will provide updates as they become available.