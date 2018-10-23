× Find out when our stretch of bright autumn days come to an end

A nice autumn day its turning out to be! The only real change from yesterday has been the temperatures. A good ten degrees cooler! We’ll see the mercury top around the mid 50s later this afternoon.

We’ll set the tone for some frost in spots as clear skies and light winds drop overnight lows around the 30 degree mark.

Sunshine will prevail for another day with highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 50s.

Afterwards, a couple of disturbances from the northwest will add clouds in our forecast both Thursday and Friday. One little sprinkle or shower could sneak in during this period, but the general trend does keep it dry.

A couple of more disturbances will enter the weekend… one scheduled to briefly pass through Saturday, the other Sunday. This will merge with a storm system along the east coast that will keep our temperatures on the cool side this weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

