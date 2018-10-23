× Muscatine home partially damaged from house fire

MUSCATINE, IA – Firefighters are still checking for hot spots after a Muscatine home went up in flames.

October 23, 2018, a house at the 2100 block of Grand Ave, Muscatine was partially destroyed by a fire.

Firefighters at the scene say the fire started in the attached garage and consumed about half of the house

As of 5:30 p.m. October 23 Firefighters are still monitoring for hotspots in case the fire starts up again. They are unsure if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

This is a breaking news story, WQAD will keep you updated as we receive more information.