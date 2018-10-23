× Looking to expand your business? IHMVCU can help

DAVENPORT- Benjamin Franklin always said, “Failing to plan is planning to fail,” and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union wants to help business owners plan, who are looking to expand.

IHMVCU Vice President of Commercial Lending Chard Ervin is joining us Tuesday, October 23 on WQAD News 8 at 11.

Ervin says a big part of the planning process is to talk to their loan officer early, so they can help identify the type of financing necessary for the expansion, if financing in necessary at all.

There is also an entrepreneurial culture building initiative called Ignite Quad Cities the credit union’s passionate about. They have an event called Open Coffee, which happens every second and fourth Thursday of the month at CoWorkQC. The building is located at 102 East 2nd Street in the downtown. The next Open Coffee is Thursday, October 25.