× Join Hundreds of Women and GO RED for Heart Health on November 1st

The 15th Annual Quad Cities Go Red For Women Luncheon is Thursday, November 1st at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

The event, which benefits the American Heart Association, focuses on women’s cardiovascular health and gives women (and men!) an opportunity to receive resources, life-changing information, and inspiration to prevent or survive the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of women – heart disease and stroke. It is the cornerstone of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement – the movement changing the lives of women across the country.

To learn more about the event and/or to purchase tickets, click here. WQAD News 8 is a proud sponsor of the Go Red For Women Luncheon every year.