In the Kitchen with Fareway: Caitlyn Ferin’s Favorite Fall Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is a great time to fill up on fresh fruits and vegetables, but Fall has its product perks as well!

On October 23rd during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us her three favorite foods that you can enjoy all season long:

Apples

Apples pack a powerful nutrition punch. They are a good source of vitamin C and fiber.

Sprinkle apple slices with ground cinnamon or pair with cheese or peanut butter for an easy snack or incorporate cooked apples into a savory dinner or dessert!

Brussels Sprouts

They may be small, but Brussels sprouts are part of the powerhouse cruciferous veggie family. Each 1-cup serving of cooked Brussels sprouts provides 4 grams of fiber, is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, K and folate and a good source of iron. They even have some protein.

You can cut whole Brussels sprouts into kid-friendly quarters and toss with sea salt and olive oil. Roast until crispy and you have a tasty alternative to French fries. You also can shred them (or buy them pre-shredded) and sauté lightly in olive oil then toss with your kids’ favorite pasta or rice dish.

Squash

It is a type of winter squash that has yellow skin with orange fleshy pulp. It has a sweet, nutty taste similar to that of a pumpkin. When ripe, it turns increasingly deep orange, becomes sweeter and richer, and is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and E, fiber, and potassium.

Butternut squash is a fruit that can be roasted, toasted, puréed for soups, or mashed and used in casseroles, breads, and muffins. The fruit is prepared by removing the skin, stalk and seeds (most easily done with a grapefruit spoon), which are not usually eaten or cooked. One of the most common ways to prepare butternut squash is roasting. To do this, the squash is cut in half lengthwise, lightly brushed with cooking oil, and placed cut side down on a baking sheet. It is then baked for 45 minutes or until it is softened.