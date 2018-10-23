How Hurricane Willa will enhance our chilly pattern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Willa is expected to come ashore along the Mexico coast between Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta with 110-130 m.p.h. winds. Not only will there be damage due to the ferocious winds, there will also be a high probability of flooding and mudslides due to the high and rough terrain along the coast.

In addition to damage from wind, #HurricaneWilla has the potential to produce life-threatening mudslides due to high terrain. pic.twitter.com/ZpbxbthGYf — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) October 23, 2018

As the remnants of Willa move northeast, there will be significant rain for Texas, Louisiana, and much of the Gulf Coast. The track of this low pressure will continue to focus a cooler atmosphere right over the Great Lakes States this weekend. In addition, a few showers are possible beginning Friday night. No more than a few tenths of an inch of rain is expected this weekend.

This shouldn't be enough to change your weekend plans...especially Boo at the Zoo!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen