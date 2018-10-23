Fan transforms into “Baseball Head” in five minutes, gains national attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California -- The first game of the World Series begins tonight between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. For many fans, baseball is on the brain. For one fan, however, the brain becomes the baseball.

For every Dodgers home game, Valente Quintero is transformed from a man into a... "Baseball head?"

His wife, a makeup artist, uses white paint mixed with glue so the stitching stays on his face. He's covered from dome to chin with the mixture and then painted to look like a baseball. Of course, it helps that he doesn't have hair.

The process used to take tow and a half to three hours. Now, they've got it down to just five minutes.

The first game is at Boston tonight at 7 p.m. CT. The Dodgers' first home game is Friday night.