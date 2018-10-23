× Davenport man accused of killing bicyclist in hit and run

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit and run that killed a man on a bicycle back in July.

Andre Marcus Shaw, age 34, was accused of being the driver in a hit and run that killed a Davenport man, David Freeland, according to an affidavit from the Scott County, Iowa District Court.

Freeland was hit by a Buick headed northbound on Brady Street around 1:30 a.m. on July 31, 2018. The affidavit said the Buick, driven by Shaw, was leading a group of vehicles that were “joy riding,” according to a witness. The vehicles were swerving from curb to curb, across all four lanes of traffic.

The Buick hit Freeland from behind, according to previous reports, just south of the intersection with Locust Street.

The affidavit said “(Shaw) continued driving recklessly at high speeds and running stop signs through a residential area while he fled the scene of the crash.” Using videos to conduct speed surveys, investigators found that some of the vehicles sped up to 72 mph as they headed northbound on Brady.

Shaw was taken into custody nearly three months later, on Tuesday, October 23. He was booked into the Scott County Jail were he was charged with three felonies including homicide by vehicle – drag racing, homicide by vehicle – reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident. He was held on more than $50,000 bond.