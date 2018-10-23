× Annawan wins Imagine the Amazing contest with $25,000 prize

ANNAWAN, Illinois –

This small community has a very big heart when it comes to helping its school district.

That’s why Annawan students are celebrating an Imagine the Amazing award from UnityPoint Health.

The community of about 900 residents collected nearly 200,000 votes. It used social media to gather support from 28 states and eight countries.

Annawan beat the odds to win $25,000 for a new grade school playground.

“It will provide that jump start that we were looking for to show the community that we’re serious about trying to improve our playground,” said Superintendent Matt Nordstrom, on Tuesday, October 23. “Make it a lot safer and more fun for our students for years to come.”

Construction could start in Spring 2019 and wrap up by Summer 2019.

“The amount of support that we’ve had from alumni, current students and family members has been tremendous,” Nordstrom added.

The Imagine the Amazing online voting took place during the second half of September. More than 2,600 K-12 nonprofit schools were eligible to participate.

Annawan, with 372 students, brought home the top prize with a lot of hard work and determination.

“Having family members, even neighboring school districts that have been trying to be supportive and help us accomplish this, has been tremendous,” Nordstrom concluded.