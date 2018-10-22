UnityPoint Health-Trinity celebrates new cardiac nutrition center

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Patients with heart issues and their families are now able to attend classes in a state-of-the-art kitchen at the new Cardiac Nutrition Center on the UnityPoint Health- Trinity Rock Island Campus.

The new kitchen will be a space where people with heart issues and their families can learn to cook heart-healthy meals.

It is part of a program called Pritkin, which provides cooking school style programs to help participants take a step in the right direction after having heart health issues.

On October 22, several members of the cardiovascular team joined WQAD’s Ryan Jenkins on Good Morning Quad Cities to show off the new kitchen, and some recipes.

Dan Saskowski, Cardiac Rehab Manager, joined to tell about how important this new center and space is to patients who receive treatment at the hospital following health issues, such as a heart attack.

Then, Registered Dietitian Linda Harris Teach showed how to make heart-healthy blueberry muffins. While it is a secret recipe, she gave some important tips that can be applied at any time.

And finally Dr. Bouyella Reddy, a cardiologist, shared how important it is for these heart patients to have the support they need when recovering from heart related illnesses.

The new space is completely funded by members of the community through the Trinity Health Foundation. You can Donate to the Cardiac Nutrition Center by calling 309-797-7610

