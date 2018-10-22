× Toys for Tots: How to give and how to register

MOLINE, Illinois — After a months-long search, Toys for Tots has found a warehouse.

With their temporary home, in the old KONE elevator building under the I-74 Bridge, organizers are ready to get the holidays underway.

Registration goes from November 1 through December 1. Parents and guardians can get their kids signed up Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Distribution will be on December 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. An additional distribution day may be held December 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The warehouse is at 1 Blackwell Boulevard in Moline.

Click here if you would like to donate to Toys for Tots.