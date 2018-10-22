Schuetzen Park Historic Site receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $500 for the September Three Degree Guarantee to Schuetzen Park Historic Site.

Accepting the check were James Stelk, Mark Erickson, Noreen Steenbock, Liz Eichner, and Kory Darnell from Schuetzen Park Historic Site.

The Schuetzen Park Historic Site works to restore and maintain the cultural, historical and natural vestiges of Schuetzen Park in Davenport. They have constructed walking paths, improved the park’s nature trails and presented concerts and cultural retrospectives at the park.

If you would like to learn more about the Schuetzen Park Historic Site or how to support the cause, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.