Rock Island man pleads guilty to stabbing, robbing drug dealer

ROCK ISLAND, Ill, – Ronald Walker has pled guilty, in a federal court of law, after admitting to stabbing and robbing his drug dealer over a “small amount” of marijuana.

Ronald T. Walker, 37, of Rock Island, Ill., admitted that on December 18, 2017, he met with a drug dealer for a “small amount of marijuana”. However, Walker had different plans. Instead of buying the “weed”, Walker stabbed his drug dealer in the head and stole the drugs.

Walker pled guilty October 19, 2018.

“Walker’s assault was so vicious that the point of his knife was embedded in his victim’s skull for several months.”-DOJ

Robbing a drug dealer is actually illegal, it constitutes a violation of the Hobbs Act, which criminalizes robberies affecting interstate commerce.

According to the DOJ, those convicted face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release following any prison time. Penalties only get worse if guns were involved.

Walker will be officially sentenced February 19, 2019.

The DOJ says Walker has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since he was arrested and indicted on the federal charge in June of 2018.

According to the press release: