Rescue boat capsizes responding to report of body found in Rock River near Rockford

ROCKFORD, Illinois — A body was found in the Rock River near Rockford, Illinois.

According to a report by WREX, the body was found Monday morning, October 22 near the intersection of South Main Street and Belt Line Road, just outside of the city. As crews responded to the scene a rescue boat capsized.

There was no word on any injuries from the capsized boat, or what caused it.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as information becomes available.