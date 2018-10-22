Last 60° day of the month coming today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You better find a way to get outside and soak up the "warmth." Today is likely to be the sixth and final 60 degree day of the month!

Something happened on October 11th! That's when we had the big pattern change take place...where temperatures took a tumble and never rebounded. Last Thursday's 63 degrees was the only day of near-normal temperatures since then. It may be hard to remember but we were sweltering with near 90 degree temperatures on the third of the month.

It does not appear we will see another 60-degree temperature through the end of October. However, a few 60s are possible into the month of November, but they aren't guaranteed!

Have a great day.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen