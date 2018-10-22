Help us decide which News 8-er is the best pumpkin carver

Posted 8:00 am, October 22, 2018, by

Welcome to the News 8 Pumpkin-Carving Contest!

18 members of our news team carved a pumpkin and now we need YOU to decide who did the best!

Please look through the pictures and help decide the winner of each category:
Click here to vote for the best “Accessorized Pumpkin”
And then click here to vote for the best “Traditionally-Carved Pumpkin”

Accessorized Pumpkins

(select your favorite and then scroll down to lock in your “vote”!)


Thanks! Now take one more poll below!

Traditionally-Carved Pumpkins

(select your favorite and then scroll down to lock in your “vote”!)

Thank you for voting!
Check back on Halloween for the results!