Help Moline High fight hunger with the Empty Bowls Project

MOLINE- For just a $10 donation you can get an original piece of art and a full meal courtesy of the Empty Bowls Project.

The Moline High School Art Department, the MHS Interact Club, and the National Honor Society are holding the ninth annual Empty Bowls Project.

They invite the public to come and pick out an original clay bowl created and donated by students, faculty and community members. Donors will then be able to sample soup, bread and other food items from local restaurants.

The event takes place on Tuesday, October 23, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the Moline High School Cafeteria, 3600 Avenue of the Cities.

All proceeds will benefit the 2018 Student Hunger Drive. Moline High School says over $20,000 has been raised since the program began in 2010.

Their suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students and $15 for a family.

