Good food and a good cause at Hogtoberfest

DAVENPORT- Sample different cheeses, pork, and craft beers at this years Hogtoberfest!

The annual fundraising event takes place at Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, Thursday, October 25, at the RiverCenter from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This event features pork, cheese and craft beer samples from local vendors as well as entertainment by Doug Brundies. Event organizers are also planning a silent auction, grub grab, beer pull, and several different games.

“All proceeds from Hogtoberfest will benefit Friendly House programs and services.”-Andi Engler

According to the press release, tickets are $40 each or $300 for a table of 8.

You can find them online here

For more information, call Andi Engler, Marketing and Development Supervisor, at (563) 323-1821, ext. 1

When: Thursday, October 25

Where: Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport

How Much: $40 each or $300 for a table of 8.