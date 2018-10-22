× Get spooky with the Quad City Storm

QUAD CITIES- The Quad City Storm are hosting a Halloween theme night where you can enjoy $2 hot dogs plus kids get to wear their Halloween costume!

Friday, October 19, the Storm will be facing Peoria in the TaxSlayer Center at 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s game features $2 hot dogs for the duration of the game and kids are invited to wear their Halloween costumes.

According to the press release, after the game kids will be able to trick-or-treat on the ice and meet the players!