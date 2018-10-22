Dixon High School to spend thousands on security upgrades

DIXON, Illinois — The Dixon School Board approved a plan to spend $117,000 to increase security at Dixon High School. The plan comes after a student opened fire inside the school in May, 2018.

The plan includes replacing the 39 security cameras inside the school and adding 31 new cameras. The new cameras will go inside and outside the perimeters of the school. The cameras will be paid for with the district's tort fund, that can be used for security improvements. Dixon High School Principal Michael Grady said the plan was unanimously approved by the board.

"It's just old," Grady said. " We need to update it. We also need to have a little more coverage outside and inside the building. This is going to do that for us."

There are currently no cameras on the outside of the building, but the doors do remain locked from the outside. School Resource Officer Mark Dallas said he can cover more areas of the school with more cameras than he can by walking the halls.

"The most important thing we have are our children," Dallas said. "They are our greatest resources that we need to protect."

Officer Dallas, Dixon Police Sgt. Mike Wolfley identified the places inside and outside the building that lack security. The new system will come with a mobile app that allows the Dixon Police Department, Officer Dallas, and school administrators to watch the cameras 24/7.

They hope to have the new cameras in place by December.