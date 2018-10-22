Cooler temperatures arrive with scattered shower chances

Our stretch of dry conditions will continue for just a few more days before a series of storm systems brings renewed chances for light rain by the upcoming weekend.

Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Willa will continue to impact parts of Mexico Tuesday before weakening and heading for parts of Texas and states along the Gulf Coast.

These are the same areas that already experienced significant flooding last week due to heavy rains and it appears they will be under the threat for even more flooding this week. The track that this storm system will take also helps us out, in that it essentially closes our area off to moisture trying to stream northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

All of the moisture getting tied up in the remanents of Willa will stick to areas of the Gulf Coast, leaving storm systems here with very little moisture to work with. A few showers look likely heading in Friday and the weekend, though there will be many dry hours and this will not be an all-day rain event by any means. Just don’t expect much in the way of sunshine as mainly cloudy skies are anticipated for much of next weekend.

Colder air wrapping behind a departing system on Sunday could mix in a few snow flurries with the showers before they come to an end Sunday night. Blustery and cooler conditions will also arrive then too with highs struggling to reach the lower 50s.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here