Caterpillar stock tanks before corporate earnings season report

PEORIA, Illinois- Caterpillar’s stock was down more than $4 a share Monday morning, October 22. The stock is going to start the new trading week down $4.47.

The company releases its corporate earnings report Tuesday, October 23. Monday though during our Your Money segment, we’ll ask investment advisor Mark Grywacheski about what investors are going to be looking for Tuesday, and what the latest jobs’ numbers from the Department of Labor signal for the economy moving forward.

Your Money With Mark airs live on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.