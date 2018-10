QUAD CITIES- More than 100 golfers took to the green at TPC Deere Run October 22, 2018, to raise funds for “Birdies for the Brave”.

"Birdies for the Brave" is an initiative supporting 11 military organizations that provide support for military members and their families.

The golf outing was held at each of the 25 TPC courses around the country.

TPC leaders hope the outing inspires others to give back.

Event leaders say the event has raised over 20 million dollars since 1994. They hoped to raise $25,000 at the October 22, outing.