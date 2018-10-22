× 72-year-old woman found injured in Galesburg apartment after neighbor hears groaning sounds

GALESBURG, Illinois — An elderly woman was found severely injured after a neighbor reported hearing groans coming from her apartment.

According to a report by WGIL, a 72-year-old woman was found lying on her bathroom floor around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, October 20. Her eyes and mouth were badly swollen.

A neighbor had called police after hearing groaning coming from her apartment. The neighbor also reported not seeing her all day, which was described as unusual.

Once officers arrived to the scene, in the 1700 block of West Carl Sandburg Drive, they heard groaning and gurgling sounds coming from the back of the 72-year-old’s apartment, WGIL reported.

“It was noted in the police report that officers observed blood to be seen on the walls outside of the bathroom,” said WGIL’s report.

According to the Galesburg Register Mail, one of the woman’s relatives said she had been robbed before and said she believed whoever had done it “last time, had to have done it again,” said the police report. WGIL reported that police noted in their statement that it appeared the woman’s apartment had not been rummaged through.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment before being transferred to Peoria, WGIL reported. Her blood sugar was reportedly very low.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Galesburg-Area Crimestoppers at 309-344-0044.